Scope Season 3 Episode 104 MIND BLOWING MACHINES

EPISODE: 3/104 Mind Blowing Machines:

Mind Blowing Machines: On this episode of SCOPE we take a look at the machines that make you go ‘WOW’! We check out a robot that’s helping protect our reefs, we learn all about the psychology of roller coasters and we explore the future of transportation with an electric car.



COTSBot: The Crown of Thorns star fish is taking over the Great Barrier Reef like a crazed super villain! But never fear! Dr Matthew Dunbabin and Dr Feras Dayoub from the Queensland University of Technology are creating the ultimate reef superhero. That’s right! COTSBot is here to save the day!



Rollercoaster Science: Some love the highs and lows that come with an intense rollercoaster ride. Other prefer to keep their feet well and truly planted on the ground. But why is that? Dr Rob heads out to Dreamworld with rollercoaster academic Malcolm Burt, to find out!



DIY Science – Catapult: Catapults where a staple in medieval warfare, but did you know that they’re also a great way to explore how energy is stored and released? Junior Scientist Alexi builds his very own to find out how it propels it’s cargo through the sky.



Electric Car: Most of the cars you see on the road today are powered by fossil fuels. But that’s slowly changing. Meet Brendan Condon from The Cape, his electric car is one of the first to make its way out of the niche and into the mainstream, but it won’t be the last.



Specialised Glass: Glassmaking has been around for more than 5000 years! That means we’ve had a lot of time as a species to master the art of making it. Join Dr Herbet Foo from the University of Adelaide as he takes you through some of the latest and greatest advancements in glass making technology!



