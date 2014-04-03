EPISODE: 3/004 Meal Time

This episode of SCOPE will have your mouth watering as we serve up a delicious menu of food and science! Satisfy your appetite with a story on the science of sausage making, and fill up on the fascinating, and scientific, differences between green and red capsicums. Devour a whole lot of unusual facts about fruit and vegetables, and treat your sweet tooth by learning how to extract DNA from strawberries!



Fruit and Vegetable Facts

Get your daily dose of fruit and veg when Kacie Dickinson, Dietician from Flinders University, takes us to the Adelaide Central Market to share some unique facts about fresh produce.



Boiling Point: the hottest in science news

Sally Celsius shares her favourite science stories from around the world. This week it’s super-fast burgers delivered to your restaurant table at 140km per hour, a 3D printed room made of salt and an icky fact on the diets of ancient cockroaches.



Green vs Red Capsicums

Feed your food fascination with some research on colourful capsicums! Associate Professor Amanda Able from The University of Adelaide tells us why she’s studying the difference between green and red capsicums.



Experiment: Strawberry DNA

Satisfy your sweet tooth when Junior Scientist Elizabeth extracts the DNA out of sumptuous strawberries! Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions.



Scientist Under The Scope: Dietician

Meet Peter Collins, a Dietician from the Queensland University of Technology. We find out why Peter thinks studying food is important, he tells us the best thing about his job, and also shares what his favourite foods are!



Making Sausages

It’s all about sausages and science when we step inside a butcher shop and see exactly how these sizzling sensations are made. Tony O’Connell from O’Connell Meats at the Adelaide Central Market shows us how it’s done!



Don’t go hungry! Join Dr Rob, as once again the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE.



Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 004 MEAL TIME now!

