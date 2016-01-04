Scope

EpisodesVideo ExtrasArticlesHome
More
Back

Scope Season 3 Episode 091 INS AND OUTS OF SCIENCE

Scope Season 3 Episode 091 INS AND OUTS OF SCIENCE

INS AND OUTS OF SCIENCE

EPISODE: 3/091 In’s and Out’s of Science


In’s and Out’s of Science: Newton's third law of motion states; what goes up must come down, and in the same vein what goes in must come out! On this episode of SCOPE we take a journey through the digestive tract and beyond! We find out how our vegetables get from paddock to plate, we discover how food is broken down when chewing and we take a look at what happens after we flush the toilet by visiting a sewerage plant.

Brussels Sprouts: Brussels sprouts may not be your favourite food, but after Leigh Samwell takes you through the planting and harvesting process out at Eastbrook Vegetable Farms you’ll have a new found respect for the little vegetable that could.

Coloured Cauliflower: Cauliflower is something you’ve probably eaten many times before, however at Crust Farms they grow cauliflower a little differently. Join Brian as he explains how he’s able to grow purple, orange and white cauliflower!

DIY – Strawberry DNA: Satisfy your sweet tooth as Junior Scientist Elizabeth extracts the DNA out of sumptuous strawberries!

Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions!

Chewing Modelling: Get ready to see food in a whole new way! Check out a smart and science-y simulator that can teach researchers all about chewing. Dr Simon Harrison, a Biomechanical Engineer from the CSIRO, shows us how it works.

Sewerage Plant: If you’ve ever wondered what happens to your ‘business’ when you flush, then wonder no more! You’ll get the lowdown on everything brown when James Castle, Operations Manager from Unitywater, gives us a tour of a sewage treatment plant.

Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 091 INS AND OUTS OF SCIENCE now!

New Channel Alert: Introducing 10 Shake
NEXT STORY

New Channel Alert: Introducing 10 Shake

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    New Channel Alert: Introducing 10 Shake

    New Channel Alert: Introducing 10 Shake

    We've got a new channel coming soon - shaken not stirred.
    Scope Season 3 Episode 147 Innovative Science

    Scope Season 3 Episode 147 Innovative Science

    Innovative Science
    Scope Season 3 Episode 146 ENVIRO SCI

    Scope Season 3 Episode 146 ENVIRO SCI

    ENVIRO SCI
    Scope Season 3 Episode 144 WORLD OF TECH

    Scope Season 3 Episode 144 WORLD OF TECH

    WORLD OF TECH
    Scope Season 3 Episode 145 ANIMALS AND HEALTH

    Scope Season 3 Episode 145 ANIMALS AND HEALTH

    ANIMALS IN SCIENCE