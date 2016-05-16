Scope Season 3 Episode 107 HEALTHY SCIENCE

EPISODE: 3/107 Healthy Science:



Healthy Science: Open wide and say ‘ahh’ as Dr Rob feeds you you’re weekly dosage of science with a prescribed episode of SCOPE! Dr Rob heads out of the bunker to visit Australia’s first fully digital hospital, we check out a device that’s turning tedious breathing exercises into an exciting tablet game and we explore the science behind healthy bones!



Bionic Spine: Usually when you break a bone, your body can repair it in a couple of months. But when it comes to the spine, breaking a bone can rob someone of their ability to walk! That’s why Dr Nick Opie and Gil Rind from the University of Melbourne are working on a device which could one day help paraplegics get back on their feet.



Digital Hospital: What is a digital hospital? Dr Rob caught up with Dr Clair Sullivan from the Princess Alexandra Hospital to find out! Join him, as he finds out how this 21st century hospital made the transition from the tangible to the digital!



DIY Science – Fake Snot: Snot is gross, but it plays an important role in the body’s immune system! Join junior scientist Phoebe, as she whips up a batch of fake snot that has the same consistency and viscosity as the real thing!



Cyber Gaming for Cystic Fibrosis: As you can imagine, an hour of repetitive breathing exercises every single day can become a tedious ordeal! But unfortunately, that’s the fate that awaits the countless children living with cystic fibrosis. Elliot Smith from the University of Queensland has developed a device that turns these dreary breathing exercises into a fun video game!



Bone Health: Your skeletal system is one of the most important parts of your body. And Paul Anderson and Jackson Ryan from the University of South Australia, are researching new ways to keep your bones in tip-top shape!



All that and more on a very health-conscience episode of SCOPE: where the ordinary becomes extraordinary!

