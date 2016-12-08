EPISODE: 3/136 Food and Science



Food and Science: You do it every single day, but how much do you really know about the science that goes down your gullet!? Join Lee for a mouth-watering episode of SCOPE all about the science in food! We find out how stretchy cheese is, we turn milk to plastic and we mix up a lemur’s diet!



Vertical Food Wall: Most veggie gardens require a huge amount of time, effort and space. But as Marc Noyce from BIOFILTA explains, vertical food walls could be the future when it comes to home-grown produce!



Flavour Creations: Humans swallow around 900 times a day! But if you have dysphasia, swallowing can be a real problem, especially when it comes to eating! That’s why Vaughan Gough from Flavour Creations has been designing thickened fluids for people with this debilitating disorder!



Cheese Science: Cheese comes in many different varieties, but not all cheeses are equal! As Michael Mazzonetto from the CSIRO explains, when it comes to cheese; how it tastes is just the beginning!



DIY Science – Plastic Milk: Join junior scientists Ellie and Konrad as they turn milk into plastic! It’s not a magic trick; it’s just good science.



Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions!



Lemur Diet: We catch up with Damien Lewis from Melbourne Zoo, as he replaces bananas with carrots in this lemur diet overhaul!



Extrusion Snacks: Chips, biscuits and lollies all have one thing in common; despite being tasty, they’re not very healthy! But that could all soon change thanks to the Svenja Beck and her research at the CSIRO!



All that and more on a positively salivating episode of SCOPE: where the ordinary becomes extraordinary!



Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 136 Food and Science now!