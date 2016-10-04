Scope Season 3 Episode 127 FLORA FAUNA AND SCIENCE

EPISODE: 3/127 Flora Fauna and Science



From monkeys to marigolds, octopuses to orchids they all fall under the banner of flora and fauna! Join Lee as she explores the life that populates the world around us. We analyse wombat pee, we track the largest fish in the ocean and find out what goes on behind the scenes in a museum!



Wombat Wee: As Alyce Swinbourne from the University of Queensland explains; you can learn a lot from wombat wee! Including when they’re most likely to successfully reproduce!



Eucalyptus Oil: Eucalyptus trees are well known for their distinctive smell. And it’s Larry Turner from Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Oil’s job to bottle that smell through the scientific process of distillation!



Whale Shark Tracking: They’ve been around since the Jurassic era and are the largest fish in the ocean! But apart from that, we don’t know much about these gentle giants of the ocean. However, that could soon change thanks to Samantha Reynolds from the University of Queensland and her satellite tracking geo-tags!



DIY - Sprout House: Join junior scientist Amelia as she explores what seeds need to thrive by building her very own sprout house.



Inside Museum Science: Join Associate Professor Mark Stevens and Dr Kate Sparks from the South Australian Museum as they walk you through the ins and outs of looking after the flora and fauna of the past!



UV Frogs: The world’s frog populations are in danger! Particularly in high altitude locations. But why? Niclas Lundsgaard from the University of Queensland is on the case.



All that and more on a biologically fascinating episode of SCOPE: where the ordinary becomes extraordinary!



