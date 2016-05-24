EPISODE: 3/108 Fast Paced Science:

Fast Paced Science: Watch out! This one’s coming in fast! Join Dr Rob as he hurtles towards some fantastically fascinating science with an episode set at a slightly faster pace! We find out what it takes to keep a race car driver healthy, we get an insight into the future of high speed transportation and we get bowled over by some pink cricket balls!



High-Speed Hydration: Race car drivers know how to turn up the speed! But in doing so, they also turn up the heat! Meet Justin Holland from the University of Queensland as he explains how heat and hydration affects those who have a need for speed!



Space X Winners: Whizzing along in an air tight tube faster than a plane may sound like something from science fiction! But as David Purser from RMIT explains, he’s designed a pod which could see this futuristic transportation soon become science fact!



DIY Science – Balloon Race: 3, 2, 1, GO! Join junior scientists Indigo and Siobhan as they race balloons thanks to thrust.



Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions!



Shaping Shoes: When it comes to professional running, the right shoe can make all the difference. Meet Christopher Bishop from the University of South Australia who is using 3D modelling to help design the sneakers of the future.



Pink Cricket Balls: Cricket balls come in a variety of colours; red, white and now … pink! Join Ross Thompson from Kookaburra Australia as he explains just how these cricket balls make it from the factory to the field!



Don’t blink or you’ll miss all that and more, on a seriously speedy episode of SCOPE: where the ordinary becomes extraordinary!



Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 108 FAST PACED SCIENCE now!