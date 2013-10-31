EPISODE: 2/167 DIY Special



This episode of SCOPE is all about everyday people building extraordinary science-y things! Listen to the smooth sounds of some musical instruments made out of PVC pipes, hang out at a robotics club to learn a thing or two about DIY robots, and meet a rocketeer who has built and launched over 200 amateur rockets all on his own! And you’ll become a DIY pro yourself when our Junior Scientist builds a lava lamp using just a few household items!

PVC Pipe Band

Rock out with the students of Clontarf Beach State High as they share the science secrets behind their musical instruments made of PVC pipes!

Scope in A Flash: Human Powered Helicopter

Ted reports on a group of students from the University of Toronto who built their very own human powered helicopter, and managed to set a world record!

RoboCup

Spend some time at the Brisbane Boys College robotics club and learn what goes on in the lead up to one of Australia’s largest robotics competitions – The RoboCup!

Experiment: Inertia and Down Hill Rolling

Find the top of the nearest hill and get ready to roll as Junior Scientist Elizabeth experiments with some sports balls and tin cans to teach us a thing or two about inertia. Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions.

Rocket Building

Look inside a lounge room that houses a very impressive rocket collection as rocketeer Ari Piirainen shows off his rockets and takes us into his workshop.

Experiment: Build Your Own Lava Lamp

Junior Scientist Phoebe will teach you how to impress your friends, (and your science teachers!), by making a lava lamp out of some household ingredients. Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions.

