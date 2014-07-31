EPISODE: 3/021 DINO DIG



It’s an extra special episode of SCOPE this week as Dr Rob travels to central Queensland in search of dinosaurs! He joins the Australian Age of Dinosaurs team on a palaeontology dig in the Winton district, as they uncover fossilised dinosaur bones 95 million years old! Dr Rob also takes a tour of the Lark Quarry Dinosaur Trackways – the world’s only recorded evidence of a dinosaur stampede, and checks out what’s happening in the biggest fossil preparation lab in the southern hemisphere!



Geology

Dr Rob is on the road this week and first stop is the geological formation known as a ‘jump-up’. Palaeontologist Dr Stephen Poropat chats to Dr Rob about the phenomenal landscape that surrounds Winton and its dinosaur-rich history.



Lark Quarry

The second stop on this dino-rific episode is Lark Quarry Conservation Park. Join Dr Stephen Poropat once again as he takes Dr Rob on a tour of the only known preserved dinosaur stampede site on the planet – believe it or not it is 95 million years old!



Dino Dig

Ever wondered how those dinosaur skeletons get from the ground to the museum? Well Dr Rob’s next stop is with George Sinapius, Lab Coordinator with the Australian Age of Dinosaurs team, who answers that very question. At the annual paleontological dig just an hour outside of Winton, George explains the process of finding and extracting the fossils from the ground and getting them ready for museum preparation.



Bone Preparation Laboratory

Dr Rob joins George Sinapius once again for the second part of a fossil’s journey from dirt to display. This time we’re at the largest bone preparation lab in the southern hemisphere where the bones are separated from the rock before finishing up on display at Winton’s Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History.



So dig deep and join Dr Rob as once again the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE!



Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 021 DINO DIG now!

