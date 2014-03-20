EPISODE: 3/002 Colour

This week on SCOPE we go crazy for all things colourful! We meet some clever colour changing bearded dragons and discover what makes them switch their hues! We reveal what rainbow refraction is, and get creative with a colour wheel experiment that will have you spinning! We also get amongst some gooey green algae in Australia’s National Algae Library.



Colour Changing Bearded Dragons

Meet a clever colour changing reptile and a scientist who studies them! Dr Devi Stuart-Fox from The University of Melbourne introduces us to some bearded dragons and shares her discoveries on why they change colour.



Boiling Point: the hottest in science news

Sally shares her favourite science stories from around the world. This week it’s silkworms from India that munch mulberry leaves to make coloured silk, a discovery about the colour of ancient sea creatures and a unique fact about rainbows.



Rainbows 101

Get ready to revel in the science of rainbow refraction! Duane Strauss, Totally Wild Presenter (and weather enthusiast!) reveals everything you need to know about rainbows including how and why they form.



Experiment: Colour Wheel

Get a dose of colour and science when Junior Scientist Elizabeth shows us how to create a colourful wheel that changes colour as it spins. Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions.



Gerbera Greenhouse

Visit a greenhouse that offers a lot more than just the colour green! Bert Rijik, flower farmer from The Big Bouquet, gives us a tour of his colourful gerbera greenhouse that houses over 62 000 flowers.



Algae Lab

Spend some time in the greenest and grossest lab around! Ian Jameson, Curator of the Australian National Algae Culture Collection at CSIRO, shows us some of the 300 species of gooey green microalgae that is kept in his lab.





Put some colour in your day and join Dr Rob, as once again the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE.

Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 002 COLOUR now!