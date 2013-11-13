EPISODE: 2/169 Chemical World

Cure your chemistry-curiosity with this episode of SCOPE that is all about the world of chemicals! Check out how the experts suit up and clean up hazardous chemicals spills, ride alongside some chemically powered cars at the 2013 Chem-E Car Competition, and find out how and why scientists are studying dingo wee! And if you’re up for trying your hand at chemistry (and wearing the results!) we dish up an experiment that combines fashion and chemical science!

Chemical Spill Clean Up

Go on the case with Kerry Hoey and Glenn Ferguson, two chemical clean-up experts, as they show and tell how they tackle hazardous chemicals spills!

Scope in a Flash: GRACE the Robot fish

Ted reports on a gliding robot fish developed at the Michigan State University that can test the chemistry of big bodies of water.

Chem-E Car Competition

Check out some miniature cars that are powered entirely by a mixture of chemicals, when we attend the 2013 Chem-E Car Competition.

Experiment: Cabbage Juice as an Indicator

Junior Scientist Maddie experiments with some red cabbage juice and household items to show us how to tell the difference between an acid and a base. Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions.

Experiment: Tie Dye

Learn how you can use science to make fun and funky patterns for your clothes as Junior Scientist Phoebe experiments with some permanent markers, a t-shirt and some rubbing alcohol. Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions.

Dingo Wee Research

Find out how dingo wee could be used to help farmers manage their properties when Dr Alan Robley and Michael Lindeman from the Department of Environment and Primary Industries introduce us to their dingo research facility.

For a crash course in chemistry join Dr Rob, as once again the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE.

Watch Scope Season 2 Episode 169 CHEMICAL WORLD now!

