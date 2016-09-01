EPISODE: 3/122 Body of Science



Science is all around us and it is even inside of us! On this episode of SCOPE we explore the science that makes us, us. We discover some fascinating facts about the tongue, we learn how an exoskeleton is helping paraplegics walk and we check out some 3D printed heart stents!



Exo-Skeleton Tech: Genny Kroll-Rosen and Jim Barrett from Making Strides show us some exciting exoskeleton technology that can help people during rehabilitation or to take steps every day.



Body Facts – Tongue: The tongue is one of the most important muscles in the body. It helps us with eating, tasting and even talking! Join Dr Tom Pearson from the University of Queensland as he lays out some fascinating facts about this biologically baffling body part!



DIY Science – Stress Test: Junior scientist Harry puts stress to the test using a thermometer, a blood pressure monitor and a challenging general knowledge quiz.



Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions!



3D Heart Stents: 3D printed technology is everywhere! From engineering to art and now even the heart! Join Professor Peter Barlis from the University of Melbourne as he explains how this amazing technology is reshaping cardiology!



Saliva Stress Test: Your saliva can tell a lot about you, including your stress levels! Billymo Rist from St Kilda Football Club shows us how he uses a simple test to find out how stressed AFL players are.



It’s all covered on this medically sound episode of SCOPE; where the ordinary becomes extraordinary.





Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 122 BODY OF SCIENCE now!