EPISODE: 3/056 Anything Goes 4



Anything Goes 4: Open wide and say ah for your weekly dose of scientific goodness with Dr Rob! We go racing in a car powered entirely by the sun, we take a look at one of the largest apex predators on the planet and we explore the science behind the speedy sport of steeplechase!



Military Museum: They’re built for ducking, diving and dodging through the air! But what happens to these amazing aerial vehicles once they’re done and dusted? Well, if they’re lucky they’ll end up in a museum! Major Robyn Johnston shows us her collection of retired army planes at the Australian Army Flying Museum!



Solar Race Car: Speeding through the outback in a race car powered entirely by the energy of a distant star may sound like something from your favourite sci-fi film but for Amy Gunnell, Rob Mair and Leslie Thang from Team Arrow it’s a real world challenge that’s taken them half way around the world!



DIY Science – Kinetic Sand: Once upon a time, to make a sand castle you had to go to the beach! Not anymore! Join junior scientist Olivia as she shows you how to make your own kinetic sand!



Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions!



Brown Bear: Growing up to 2 meters in length and weighing in at up to 640kg it takes a lot to take care of this amazing apex predator and for Meryl McGlone from Melbourne Zoo that’s what she does every day!



Steeplechase: What do you get when you cross long distance running, hurdles and water pits? Steeplechase! National champion Nathan from Knox Athletics Club tells us all about the science behind this super speedy sport!



For all that and more join Dr Rob once again as the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE.





Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 056 Anything Goes 4 now!