EPISODE: 3/015 ANYTHING GOES 2

Anything and everything has been packed into this mixed-bag episode of SCOPE! Grab a paddle and check out the sport of paddle boarding, visit Cole’s kitchen for some delicious cooking science, join Dr Rob as he steps into a medical research lab with a group of science students, and you won’t believe your eyes when you see our story on quantum levitation!



Paddle Boarding

Fancy yourself as a speed demon on the water? Our friend Jordan Roberts tells us all about his favourite sport – stand up paddle boarding! Join us on the water as he shows us all the gear you’ll need to get paddling.



QIMR Student Lab

Dr Rob joins some budding scientists from Cleveland District SHS as they do some bacteria testing in the labs at the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.



DIY Experiment: Water Tricks

Abracadabra! You’ll believe science is magic when Tyler from Endeavour College uses water to make a coin disappear. It has to be seen to be believed!



Cooking With Cole - Emulsion

Our resident chef Cole Thomas shows off his cooking skills and the ins and outs of emulsification – it’s a lot tastier than it sounds!



Quantum Levitation

Rob from QUT’s Science and Engineering Faculty has something to show off – a super conductor! Find out exactly what quantum levitation is and how we use this scientific superpower in the real world.



So jump on in and join Dr Rob as once again the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE!



