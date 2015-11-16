Scope Season 3 Episode 082 ANIMAL SCIENCE 2

EPISODE: 3/082 ANIMAL SCIENCE 2



Animal Science 2: The world around us is an amazing place! It’s full of creatures big & small, furry & scaly and feathered & finned. On SCOPE this week we take an in-depth look into the wild world of animal science! We look at one of the largest marine migratory gatherings on the planet, we meet a 110 year old tortoise, Wilbur, and his awesome accelerator and we extract venom from a cone snail in the name of medical science!



Spider Crab Swarm: Why do the spider crabs flock to Port Philip Bay in Victoria in such huge numbers every year? Well, that’s the question that lead Dr Julian Finn from Museum Victoria to film one of the largest marine migratory gatherings on planet earth!



Animal Fitbit: Say hello to Wilbur, the 110 year old giant turtle, who is helping keepers like Sally Sherwen and Adam Lee from Zoos Victoria learn more about the needs of animals in captivity thanks to a very nifty accelerator affixed to his shell!



DIY – Dog Biscuits: Who’s a good boy? Hmmm? You are? Do you deserve a doggy biscuit? Well you’re in luck my canine friend because in this DIY, Milly explains how you can make your very own dog treats right at home!



Snail Venom: The ferocious cone snail of the tropical north has a toxic venom that can paralyse its prey instantly! And it’s this venom that Dr Markus Muttenthaler from the University of Queensland is trying to develop into a medical miracle.



Endangered Index: Hundreds of animals go extinct every single year! And while we can’t save all of them, thanks to Corey Bradshaw from the University of Adelaide and his research, we can work out which one of these endangered species is most in need of our help!



So take a walk on the wild side and join Dr Rob as once again the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE!





Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 082 ANIMAL SCIENCE now!