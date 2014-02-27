EPISODE: 2/179 Animal Kingdom

In this episode of SCOPE we take a walk on the wild-side and explore the science in the Animal Kingdom! We watch lizards run on a racetrack to find out why they move the way they do, and we visit the zoo to collect animal poo for a very stinky research project! Our Junior Scientist Elizabeth interviews a Wildlife Keeper about the members of the animal kingdom that inhabit back yards, and we meet a researcher who is studying the spots of some of our native feathered friends – the Diamond Firetails!



Lizard Locomotion

Get ready to run along a lizard racetrack and find out why lizards move the way they do! Dr Christofer Clemente from The University of Queensland lets us inside his lizard lab to study the way bearded dragons and water dragons run.



Boiling Point: the hottest in science news

Sally shares her favourite science stories from around the world. This week it’s a discovery in orang-utan communication, deer that have colour-changing eyes and tiny pink armadillos!



Zoo Animal Poo Research

Take a trip to the zoo to check out a very pooey project! Sally Sherwen from The University of Melbourne shares with us what she discovers about zoo animals from testing their droppings!



Backyard Biology

Junior Scientist Elizabeth goes to Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary to quiz a Keeper about the kinds of wildlife that can be found in our own back yards.



Scientist Under The Scope

Meet Chris Bice, a freshwater fish ecologist from SARDI Aquatic Sciences. Find out the things Chris loves most about his job, and what his favourite animal is!



Diamond Firetail

Learn why a researcher is studying the spots on some little native birds – the Diamond Firetails! Prof Sonia Kleindorfer, Director of Animal Behavioural Studies at Flinders University, takes us inside the aviary to reveal what her research is all about.





