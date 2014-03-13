EPISODE: 3/001 Animal Action

It’s all about animals this week on SCOPE! Be part of the action as we talk to a tiger trainer about the tricks (and science) of his trade. Get up close with crocodiles as we spend some time in a croc enclosure to find out about the science of ‘salties.’ Get acquainted with the animals in your own back yard by making a bird feeder, and explore a cave full of ancient animal fossils!



Tiger Trainer

Take a trip to Dreamworld’s Tiger Island as Patrick Martin-Vegue introduces us to the island’s residents - Bengal tigers! Patrick gives us the lowdown on tiger care and enrichment.



Boiling Point: the hottest in science news

Sally shares her favourite science stories from around the world. This week it’s a robot inspired by a cheetah, pigs that glow in the dark and birds that can see out of one eye better than the other!



Croc Keeper

Seek out the science of ‘salties’ as we get up close with some salt water crocodiles! Chris Parker, Reptile Keeper at Dreamworld, shares some very interesting facts about these very large reptiles.



Experiment: DIY Bird Feeder

Get to know the feathered residents in your own back yard by making a bird feeder. Junior Scientist Cassidy whips up a tasty bird treat that can be hung up amongst the trees! Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions.



Insect Ecology

Meet Professor Roger Kitching, an Insect Ecologist from Griffith University. We find out why Roger loves collecting and studying insects, what his favourite insect is and how insects can tell us a lot about our ecosystems.



Animal Fossils



Creep into a cave and meet some very old Australian animals! Frank Bromley from the Naracoorte Caves in South Australia explains how and why fossils remain in the caves, and what they can tell us about animal history.

Go wild and join Dr Rob, as once again the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE.

