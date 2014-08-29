EPISODE: 3/025 AMAZING MACHINES 2

Get ready to once again strap in and switch on as we take a look at some of the most amazing machines on the planet in another jam packed episode of SCOPE! Watch a car get crushed right before your eyes, check out how to 3D print human body parts, and find out how to zoom around some of the most iconic race tracks in the world without even getting in a car!



Car Crusher

Meet Brad Sailah from Nortstar Steel Recyclers as he runs us through the process of recycling one of the most popular machines on the planet with some equally amazing machinery.



Medical 3D Printer

Join Professor Paul McMenamin as he shows us how the 3D printers at Monash University are helping trainee doctors prepare for the real thing by printing 3D body parts!



Meet My Robot

Join Gavin and his dancing robots from the Queensland University of Technology as he explains how these funky little dance moves could help with the automation of robots in the future.



DIY – Electro-magnet

A nail, a battery, copper wire and some paperclips may not seem like much of a machine upon first glance. However with a little knowledge of magnetism and electric currents Jack from the Australian Science and Math School is able to create his very own electro-magnet.



Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions!



Student Robotics

Join Imogen Moore from the LEGO education centre as she teaches a group of students the basics of robotics with the hope of them one day creating some amazing machines of their own.



F1 Simulator

Take a step into the virtual world of Formula 1 racing with Amir Masinovic from Motionators, as he shows us how to experience the rush of this intense, high speed sport without even stepping onto the track.



So join Dr Rob as once again the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE.



Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 025 AMAZING MACHINES 2 now!