EPISODE: 3/051 Agricultural Science

Rescue Science: Dr Rob had a farm, E-I-E-I-O! And on his farm he discovered some science E-I-E-I-O! That’s right! This episode is all about the science of agriculture. We find out what it takes to grow a field of watermelons, visit a school of the agricultural variety and discover the power of bovine burps!



Watermelon Farming: Did you know that watermelons are technically berries? Learn even more fascinating melon related facts as we visit Brian Crust from Crust Farms for the low down on how he grows paddock upon paddock of Australia’s favourite fruit.



Farming with Radios: Knowing what’s lurking in the soil is vital when farming fields of crops. Luckily engineering students Alex Coleman, Jock Duncan and Matthew Baronian from Adelaide University have invented a new radio to help farmers deal with this very problem.



Ag School: Schools usually have you study sums and spelling but not this school! Instead, learn how to lead a cow, care for chicks and prime sheep with Kelly, Ainslee and Hannah from Urrbrae Agricultural High School.



Cow Burping: Cows are the third largest contributors to climate change behind coal and oil. And what’s the cause of all this? Their burps! Melissa Ann Rebbeck from Adelaide University is determined to reduce the methane emissions of these gassy bovine one cow at a time!



Photosynthesis: Photosynthesis is the driving force behind all plant life on earth! Join Dr Barbara George-Jaeggli from the University of Queensland as she discovers what effect this phenomenon has on plant growth!



So tune in for some science here, science there, science just about everywhere, Dr Rob had a farm, E-I-E-I-O!



