Scope Season 3 Episode 131 AG SCIENCE

EPISODE: 3/131 Ag Science



Ag Science: Agriculture; it’s something we humans have been doing for thousands of years. Join Lee on SCOPE, as we explore the ins and outs of this ancient science. We discover a new way to grow strawberries, we visit an agricultural high school and we ascend into the clouds with a drone that monitors wheat!



Strawberry Farm: Strawberries are one of the most popular fruits on the planet! And as Gavin Scurr from Pinata Farms explains, he may have found a brand new way to grow this fanciful fruit.



Barra Farm: Join Barb Cooper and her class from Parndana School as they take advantage a unique aquiculture facility to grow barramundi and herbs!



Ag School: Reading, writing and … beekeeping?! This isn’t your average class! Meet Jessica and Lachlan from Ferny Grove State High School as they walk you through the ins and outs of their agriculture education!



DIY – Cabbage PH Indicator: Cabbage may not be everyone’s favourite food. But as junior scientists Ellie and Marshal demonstrate, this versatile vegetable can be used to measure the acidity of liquids!



Colour Coded Wheat: Growing wheat in salty soil is almost impossible! For that reason Ramesh Raja Searan from University of Adelaide has taken to the skies to evaluate which varieties do best under these harsh conditions.



Farmyard Genetics: In the wild cattle have horns to protect themselves from predators, but in modern agriculture these outgrowths can endanger both themselves and their handlers. That’s why Sarah Buttsworth from the University of Queensland is using DNA testing to help breed hornless cows!



All that and more on this week’s home-grown episode of SCOPE; where the ordinary becomes extraordinary!



