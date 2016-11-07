Scope Season 3 Episode 132 A WHOLE LOTTA SCIENCE

EPISODE: 3/132 A Whole Lotta Science

There’s so much science in this episode of SCOPE it can barely be contained in one episode! We head down to Antarctica to hunt for dinosaur fossils, we hop on board an electric bus and we learn all about the plight of the orange bellied parrot!



Antarctic Fossils: Antarctica is one of the most isolated and inhospitable places on the planet. But as Steven Salisbury from the University of Queensland explains, 65 million years ago it was a thriving eco-system; and he has the fossils to prove it!



String Science: The harp is made up of 47 strings, is more than 5000 years old, and as Michael Johnson from Lyrebird Music explains, also choc-full of interesting science!



DIY Science – Modelling Dough: Join junior scientist Thi from Endeavour College as he creates some modelling dough with flour, water and a little chemical know-how.



Electric Bus: Bus’ are an essential part to any cities public transport system and a great way to reduce carbon emission. And as David Slama from Adelaide City Council explains, one very special bus is helping reduce emission even more; by running entirely on electricity!



Orange-Bellied Parrot: With only 50 orange-bellied parrots remaining in the wild, Dr Michael Magrath from Werribee Open Range Zoo, is researching new ways to keep these highly endangered birds out of trouble!



All that and more on a jam-packed episode of SCOPE; where the ordinary becomes extraordinary!





