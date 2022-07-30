Sign in to watch this video
Saturday Night Rove - S1 Ep. 2
Comedy
Air Date: Sat 31 Aug 2019Expires: in 19 days
Rove McManus and the cream of Australian comedy are here to spend Saturday night with you. We don't know much but what we can promise is that Saturday nights are about to get a whole lot looser.
Season 1
About the Show
Broadcast live in front of a studio audience, Saturday Night Rove will be a freewheeling comedy hour, as Rove plays host to some of Australia’s funniest comedians who will drop by for a bevy and become your new Saturday night besties. The show’s only rule: leave your dignity at the door, we’re just here for the laughs.