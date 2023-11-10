Santiago Of The Seas - S2 Ep. 9

Episodes
S2 Ep. 9 - Chickcharney Island / The Lost Girl In A Canoe
With the help of their new friends, the Chickcharneys, Santi and crew must stop Pepito from stealing their treasured drum. // The crew meet a Chamorro girl with a broken canoe.
S2 Ep. 8 - Kiko's Song / Return To Merlandia
When the coquis of Isla Encanto stop singing, Santi and crew travel into the rainforest to find out the mystery behind their silence.// The crew return to Merlandia for an underwater fair.
S2 Ep. 7 - Bonnie's Mom/the Ocelot's Tale
Santi and crew must team up with Bonnie to rescue her mom, pirate Billie Bones, from her sneaky first mate! // A fun sleepover in Larimar's Museum turns into an adventure.