Santiago of the Seas

Santiago Of The Seas - S2 Ep. 8
G | Kids

When the coquis of Isla Encanto stop singing, Santi and crew travel into the rainforest to find out the mystery behind their silence.// The crew return to Merlandia for an underwater fair.

Episodes
ArticlesHomeKids Hub

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Kiko's Song / Return To Merlandia

When the coquis of Isla Encanto stop singing, Santi and crew travel into the rainforest to find out the mystery behind their silence.// The crew return to Merlandia for an underwater fair.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Bonnie's Mom/the Ocelot's Tale

Santi and crew must team up with Bonnie to rescue her mom, pirate Billie Bones, from her sneaky first mate! // A fun sleepover in Larimar's Museum turns into an adventure.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - The Fruit Festival/abuelo's Treasure

Santiago and his family team up to save the Fruit Festival when Enrique crashes the party and steals all the fruit! // The crew is on a mission to rescue Abuelo's long lost treasure.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Whale Of A Tale/the Pirate Painter

When whales start to pile up in Caracole Cove, Santi and crew must stop the noisy undersea disruption to their usual migration pattern.

Season 2