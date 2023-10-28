Santiago Of The Seas - S2 Ep. 6

Episodes
S2 Ep. 6 - The Fruit Festival/abuelo's Treasure
Santiago and his family team up to save the Fruit Festival when Enrique crashes the party and steals all the fruit! // The crew is on a mission to rescue Abuelo's long lost treasure.
S2 Ep. 5 - Whale Of A Tale/the Pirate Painter
When whales start to pile up in Caracole Cove, Santi and crew must stop the noisy undersea disruption to their usual migration pattern.
S2 Ep. 4 - The Trials Of The Pirate Protector
On the first anniversary of becoming Pirate Protector, Santiago must complete a series of challenges meant to test his abilities and prove he's worthy all without the help of his tools or best mateys.