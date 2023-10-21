Santiago of the Seas

Santiago Of The Seas - S2 Ep. 4
G | Kids

22 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - The Trials Of The Pirate Protector

On the first anniversary of becoming Pirate Protector, Santiago must complete a series of challenges meant to test his abilities and prove he's worthy all without the help of his tools or best mateys.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - A Tale Of Two-Más

It's Shipbuilding Day in Larimar and everyone pitches in, except Tomas who'd rather play music. Tomas meets Pepito, a magic faun who offers to switch places and do his work for him.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Finceañera

Lorelai is conflicted when invited to her older sister's birthday party, she's never felt she belonged in Merlandia. When Escarlata threatens to take over, Lorelai must make a decision.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - The Stones Of Power

When Santiago and his crew race to protect the magical Stones of Power from being taken by Bonnie Bones, they discover more than they bargained for.

Season 2