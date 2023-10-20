Santiago Of The Seas - S2 Ep. 3

Episodes
S2 Ep. 4 - The Trials Of The Pirate Protector
On the first anniversary of becoming Pirate Protector, Santiago must complete a series of challenges meant to test his abilities and prove he's worthy all without the help of his tools or best mateys.
S2 Ep. 3 - A Tale Of Two-Más
It's Shipbuilding Day in Larimar and everyone pitches in, except Tomas who'd rather play music. Tomas meets Pepito, a magic faun who offers to switch places and do his work for him.
S2 Ep. 2 - Finceañera
Lorelai is conflicted when invited to her older sister's birthday party, she's never felt she belonged in Merlandia. When Escarlata threatens to take over, Lorelai must make a decision.