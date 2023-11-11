Santiago Of The Seas - S2 Ep. 10

Episodes
S2 Ep. 10 - The Time Capsule / Hiccup Soup
Santi and crew get magically transported to the past, where they team up with young Abuelo to get back to the present! // When faced with a case of magical hiccups, Santi and his crew must find a cure
S2 Ep. 9 - Chickcharney Island / The Lost Girl In A Canoe
With the help of their new friends, the Chickcharneys, Santi and crew must stop Pepito from stealing their treasured drum. // The crew meet a Chamorro girl with a broken canoe.
S2 Ep. 8 - Kiko's Song / Return To Merlandia
When the coquis of Isla Encanto stop singing, Santi and crew travel into the rainforest to find out the mystery behind their silence.// The crew return to Merlandia for an underwater fair.