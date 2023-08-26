Santiago of the Seas

Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 7
G | Kids

After Enrique steals the heart of El Bravo, there's only one person who can help Santi and crew save the day: Tomas's younger sister, Prima Tina!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - The Treasure In The Sky/sidekick Switcheroo

After finding a cosmic treasure map, Santiago and crew take to the stars to track the treasure down. // During a high seas scuffle, Kiko and Sir Butterscotch swap places!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - The Treasure Of El Bravo

22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - The Night Of The Turtles / Santiago's Regatta

When Bonnie kidnaps newly-hatched turtles before they can swim to momma out at sea, Santi and crew are on the move. // Santi and crew struggle to win the Isla Encanto Regatta when Enrique starts to cheat.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Princess And The Pirate Puppy/caracol Cove

Santi and crew will have to team up with a pirate puppy to stop Bonnie Bones and save an old friend. // Enrique's new gold-digging machine threatens Lorelai's home.

Season 1