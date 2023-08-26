Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 7

Episodes
S1 Ep. 8 - The Treasure In The Sky/sidekick Switcheroo
After finding a cosmic treasure map, Santiago and crew take to the stars to track the treasure down. // During a high seas scuffle, Kiko and Sir Butterscotch swap places!
S1 Ep. 7 - The Treasure Of El Bravo
After Enrique steals the heart of El Bravo, there's only one person who can help Santi and crew save the day: Tomas's younger sister, Prima Tina!
S1 Ep. 6 - The Night Of The Turtles / Santiago's Regatta
When Bonnie kidnaps newly-hatched turtles before they can swim to momma out at sea, Santi and crew are on the move. // Santi and crew struggle to win the Isla Encanto Regatta when Enrique starts to cheat.