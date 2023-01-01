Santiago of the Seas

Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 7
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

After Enrique steals the heart of El Bravo, there's only one person who can help Santi and crew save the day: Tomas's younger sister, Prima Tina!

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - The Treasure Of El Bravo

After Enrique steals the heart of El Bravo, there's only one person who can help Santi and crew save the day: Tomas's younger sister, Prima Tina!

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - The Magic Spyglass/the Stone Of Life

Santi and crew are after the legendary Magic Spyglass! But things get tricky when Enrique Real de Palacios III joins the chase. / Santi and crew follow a map to a special treasure, but Bonnie and Sir Butterscotch are hot on their trail.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - To The Lighthouse/the Golden Giant

When a storm blows out the lighthouse light, Santi and crew hurry to guide Mami and Abuelo back from sea. // When Enrique awakens a giant, Santi and crew must find a way to save the day.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Lorelai's Bracelet/cecelia And The Ghost Ship

Bonnie steals Lorelai's bracelet, turning herself into a mermaid and while trapping Lorelai in human form! // Santi and crew must overcome ghostly shenanigans to save Cecilia from the dreaded Ghost Ship

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - The Legend Of Capitan Calavera

When Santiago discovers the lost treasure of the legendary Capitan Calavera, he and his friends become the new Pirate Protectors of Isla Encanto.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Cecilia And The Magic Rubies/under The Pirate Moon

Santi and crew go underwater to stop Escarlata la Pirata before she steals all the Magic Rubies from Giant Clam Reef! // It's a nighttime chase above and below the sea when Escarlata turns the moon into a fish.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - The Mysterious Island/mystery Of The Vam-Pirates

On Halloween night, Santiago and his crew must retrieve the legendary Treasure Treats from La Isla Misteriosa. // Santiago encounters a real-life vampire! The two must team up to rescue their crews.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - Triton's Trumpet/the Curse Of The Pirate Baby

Santiago and crew must retrieve a powerful undersea artifact after it's stolen by Enrique. // Bonnie Bones transforms into a baby and it's up to the good pirates to change her back.

Season 1