Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 6

Episodes
S1 Ep. 6 - The Night Of The Turtles / Santiago's Regatta
When Bonnie kidnaps newly-hatched turtles before they can swim to momma out at sea, Santi and crew are on the move. // Santi and crew struggle to win the Isla Encanto Regatta when Enrique starts to cheat.
S1 Ep. 5 - Princess And The Pirate Puppy/caracol Cove
Santi and crew will have to team up with a pirate puppy to stop Bonnie Bones and save an old friend. // Enrique's new gold-digging machine threatens Lorelai's home.
S1 Ep. 4 - The Magic Spyglass/the Stone Of Life
Santi and crew are after the legendary Magic Spyglass! But things get tricky when Enrique Real de Palacios III joins the chase. / Santi and crew follow a map to a special treasure, but Bonnie and Sir Butterscotch are hot on their trail.
S1 Ep. 3 - To The Lighthouse/the Golden Giant
When a storm blows out the lighthouse light, Santi and crew hurry to guide Mami and Abuelo back from sea. // When Enrique awakens a giant, Santi and crew must find a way to save the day.
S1 Ep. 2 - Lorelai's Bracelet/cecelia And The Ghost Ship
Bonnie steals Lorelai's bracelet, turning herself into a mermaid and while trapping Lorelai in human form! // Santi and crew must overcome ghostly shenanigans to save Cecilia from the dreaded Ghost Ship
S1 Ep. 1 - The Legend Of Capitan Calavera
When Santiago discovers the lost treasure of the legendary Capitan Calavera, he and his friends become the new Pirate Protectors of Isla Encanto.
S1 Ep. 20 - Cecilia And The Magic Rubies/under The Pirate Moon
Santi and crew go underwater to stop Escarlata la Pirata before she steals all the Magic Rubies from Giant Clam Reef! // It's a nighttime chase above and below the sea when Escarlata turns the moon into a fish.