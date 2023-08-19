Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 5

Episodes
S1 Ep. 5 - Princess And The Pirate Puppy/caracol Cove
Santi and crew will have to team up with a pirate puppy to stop Bonnie Bones and save an old friend. // Enrique's new gold-digging machine threatens Lorelai's home.
S1 Ep. 4 - The Magic Spyglass/the Stone Of Life
Santi and crew are after the legendary Magic Spyglass! But things get tricky when Enrique Real de Palacios III joins the chase. / Santi and crew follow a map to a special treasure, but Bonnie and Sir Butterscotch are hot on their trail.