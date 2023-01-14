Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 5

Episodes
S1 Ep. 5 - Princess And The Pirate Puppy/caracol Cove
Santi and crew will have to team up with a pirate puppy to stop Bonnie Bones and save an old friend. // Enrique's new gold-digging machine threatens Lorelai's home.
S1 Ep. 16 - Tomas's Birthday Surprise/family Treasure Hunt
Santiago, Lorelai and Abuelo traverse treacherous waters to bring Tomas a special birthday surprise. // It's a good ol' fashioned family competition as everyone pairs up to find the fabled treasure of La Caverna Secreta.
S1 Ep. 15 - The Curse Of The Gold Falcon/the Island Of Lost Things
Santiago and crew set sail to return the Golden Falcon idol back to it's rightful resting place. // When Santiago's magic sword is transported to the Island of Lost Things, the good pirates have to track it down by getting themselves lost!
S1 Ep. 13 - The Silver Lasso/the Sea Dragon's Treasure
Santiago and Mami team up to take down an old foe and retrieve a lost family treasure. // After Enrique nabs a Sea Dragon's golden egg, it's up to the good pirates to nab it back before things get out of control.
S1 Ep. 12 - Deep Freeze/trojan Sea Horse
The biggest party of the year could be cancelled after Escarlata la Pirata freezes the high seas! // Bonnie Bones is on the run with the museum's priceless treasures, but Santi and crew won't let her get far.
S1 Ep. 11 - Shrunken Ships/the Pirate Parade
When Escarlata turns the crew tiny, they have to find a pint-sized way to save the day. // It's time for the annual Pirate Parade! That is, unless Escarlata has anything to say about it.