Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 3

Episodes
S1 Ep. 3 - To The Lighthouse/the Golden Giant
When a storm blows out the lighthouse light, Santi and crew hurry to guide Mami and Abuelo back from sea. // When Enrique awakens a giant, Santi and crew must find a way to save the day.
S1 Ep. 2 - Lorelai's Bracelet/cecelia And The Ghost Ship
Bonnie steals Lorelai's bracelet, turning herself into a mermaid and while trapping Lorelai in human form! // Santi and crew must overcome ghostly shenanigans to save Cecilia from the dreaded Ghost Ship
S1 Ep. 1 - The Legend Of Capitan Calavera
When Santiago discovers the lost treasure of the legendary Capitan Calavera, he and his friends become the new Pirate Protectors of Isla Encanto.
S1 Ep. 20 - Cecilia And The Magic Rubies/under The Pirate Moon
Santi and crew go underwater to stop Escarlata la Pirata before she steals all the Magic Rubies from Giant Clam Reef! // It's a nighttime chase above and below the sea when Escarlata turns the moon into a fish.
S1 Ep. 19 - The Mysterious Island/mystery Of The Vam-Pirates
On Halloween night, Santiago and his crew must retrieve the legendary Treasure Treats from La Isla Misteriosa. // Santiago encounters a real-life vampire! The two must team up to rescue their crews.
S1 Ep. 18 - Triton's Trumpet/the Curse Of The Pirate Baby
Santiago and crew must retrieve a powerful undersea artifact after it's stolen by Enrique. // Bonnie Bones transforms into a baby and it's up to the good pirates to change her back.
S1 Ep. 17 - Santiago And Bonnie To The Rescue/the Compass Caper
After getting stranded at the bottom of a crevice, Bonnie and Santiago must team up to save the day. / Santiago is on a mad dash to get his compass back after it's nabbed by Bonnie Bones and Sir Butterscotch.