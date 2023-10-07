Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 20

Episodes
S1 Ep. 20 - Cecilia And The Magic Rubies/under The Pirate Moon
Santi and crew go underwater to stop Escarlata la Pirata before she steals all the Magic Rubies from Giant Clam Reef! // It's a nighttime chase above and below the sea when Escarlata turns the moon into a fish.
S1 Ep. 18 - Triton's Trumpet/the Curse Of The Pirate Baby
Santiago and crew must retrieve a powerful undersea artifact after it's stolen by Enrique. // Bonnie Bones transforms into a baby and it's up to the good pirates to change her back.