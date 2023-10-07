Santiago of the Seas

Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 20
G | Kids

Santi and crew go underwater to stop Escarlata la Pirata before she steals all the Magic Rubies from Giant Clam Reef! // It's a nighttime chase above and below the sea when Escarlata turns the moon into a fish.

Episodes
22 mins

22 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - Triton's Trumpet/the Curse Of The Pirate Baby

Santiago and crew must retrieve a powerful undersea artifact after it's stolen by Enrique. // Bonnie Bones transforms into a baby and it's up to the good pirates to change her back.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - Santiago And Bonnie To The Rescue/the Compass Caper

After getting stranded at the bottom of a crevice, Bonnie and Santiago must team up to save the day. / Santiago is on a mad dash to get his compass back after it's nabbed by Bonnie Bones and Sir Butterscotch.

Season 1