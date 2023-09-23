Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 15

Episodes
Advertisement
S1 Ep. 16 - Tomás's Birthday Surprise/family Treasure Hunt
Santiago, Lorelai and Abuelo traverse treacherous waters to bring Tomas a special birthday surprise. // It's a good ol' fashioned family competition as everyone pairs up to find the fabled treasure of La Caverna Secreta.
S1 Ep. 15 - The Curse Of The Gold Falcon/the Island Of Lost Things
Santiago and crew set sail to return the Golden Falcon idol back to it's rightful resting place. // When Santiago's magic sword is transported to the Island of Lost Things, the good pirates have to track it down by getting themselves lost!