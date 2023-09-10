Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 12

Episodes
S1 Ep. 12 - Deep Freeze/trojan Sea Horse
The biggest party of the year could be cancelled after Escarlata la Pirata freezes the high seas! // Bonnie Bones is on the run with the museum's priceless treasures, but Santi and crew won't let her get far.
S1 Ep. 11 - Shrunken Ships/the Pirate Parade
When Escarlata turns the crew tiny, they have to find a pint-sized way to save the day. // It's time for the annual Pirate Parade! That is, unless Escarlata has anything to say about it.
S1 Ep. 10 - The Enchanted Melody/chicken Abuelo
When Escarlata gets ahold of an enchanted guitar riff, all of the underseas may soon fall under her spell. // Tomas accidentally turns Abuelo into a chicken!