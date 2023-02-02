Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 11

Episodes
S1 Ep. 11 - Shrunken Ships/the Pirate Parade
When Escarlata turns the crew tiny, they have to find a pint-sized way to save the day. // It's time for the annual Pirate Parade! That is, unless Escarlata has anything to say about it.
S1 Ep. 10 - The Enchanted Melody/chicken Abuelo
When Escarlata gets ahold of an enchanted guitar riff, all of the underseas may soon fall under her spell. // Tomas accidentally turns Abuelo into a chicken!
S1 Ep. 9 - Santiago's Greatest Treasure/the Golden Banana Treasure
When Bonnie Bones steals a chest of pirate treasures, Santiago learns just how much he needs his crew. // Santi and crew navigate the tricky Banana Island to save a baby monkey and its treasure from Enrique.
S1 Ep. 8 - The Treasure In The Sky/sidekick Switcheroo
After finding a cosmic treasure map, Santiago and crew take to the stars to track the treasure down. // During a high seas scuffle, Kiko and Sir Butterscotch swap places!
S1 Ep. 7 - The Treasure Of El Bravo
After Enrique steals the heart of El Bravo, there's only one person who can help Santi and crew save the day: Tomas's younger sister, Prima Tina!
S1 Ep. 6 - The Night Of The Turtles / Santiago's Regatta
When Bonnie kidnaps newly-hatched turtles before they can swim to momma out at sea, Santi and crew are on the move. // Santi and crew struggle to win the Isla Encanto Regatta when Enrique starts to cheat.
S1 Ep. 5 - Princess And The Pirate Puppy/caracol Cove
Santi and crew will have to team up with a pirate puppy to stop Bonnie Bones and save an old friend. // Enrique's new gold-digging machine threatens Lorelai's home.