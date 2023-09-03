Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 10

Episodes
S1 Ep. 10 - The Enchanted Melody/chicken Abuelo
When Escarlata gets ahold of an enchanted guitar riff, all of the underseas may soon fall under her spell. // Tomas accidentally turns Abuelo into a chicken!
S1 Ep. 9 - Santiago's Greatest Treasure/the Golden Banana Treasure
When Bonnie Bones steals a chest of pirate treasures, Santiago learns just how much he needs his crew. // Santi and crew navigate the tricky Banana Island to save a baby monkey and its treasure from Enrique.
S1 Ep. 8 - The Treasure In The Sky/sidekick Switcheroo
After finding a cosmic treasure map, Santiago and crew take to the stars to track the treasure down. // During a high seas scuffle, Kiko and Sir Butterscotch swap places!