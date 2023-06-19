Santiago of the Seas

Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 1
G | Kids

When Santiago discovers the lost treasure of the legendary Capitan Calavera, he and his friends become the new Pirate Protectors of Isla Encanto.

Episodes
22 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - To The Lighthouse/the Golden Giant

When a storm blows out the lighthouse light, Santi and crew hurry to guide Mami and Abuelo back from sea. // When Enrique awakens a giant, Santi and crew must find a way to save the day.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Lorelai's Bracelet/cecelia And The Ghost Ship

Bonnie steals Lorelai's bracelet, turning herself into a mermaid and while trapping Lorelai in human form! // Santi and crew must overcome ghostly shenanigans to save Cecilia from the dreaded Ghost Ship

22 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - The Legend Of Capitán Calavera

22 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - The Mysterious Island/mystery Of The Vam-Pirates

On Halloween night, Santiago and his crew must retrieve the legendary Treasure Treats from La Isla Misteriosa. // Santiago encounters a real-life vampire! The two must team up to rescue their crews.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - Triton's Trumpet/the Curse Of The Pirate Baby

Santiago and crew must retrieve a powerful undersea artifact after it's stolen by Enrique. // Bonnie Bones transforms into a baby and it's up to the good pirates to change her back.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - Santiago And Bonnie To The Rescue/the Compass Caper

After getting stranded at the bottom of a crevice, Bonnie and Santiago must team up to save the day. / Santiago is on a mad dash to get his compass back after it's nabbed by Bonnie Bones and Sir Butterscotch.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Tomás's Birthday Surprise/family Treasure Hunt

Santiago, Lorelai and Abuelo traverse treacherous waters to bring Tomas a special birthday surprise. // It's a good ol' fashioned family competition as everyone pairs up to find the fabled treasure of La Caverna Secreta.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - The Curse Of The Gold Falcon/the Island Of Lost Things

Santiago and crew set sail to return the Golden Falcon idol back to it's rightful resting place. // When Santiago's magic sword is transported to the Island of Lost Things, the good pirates have to track it down by getting themselves lost!

Season 1