Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 1

Episodes
S1 Ep. 5 - Princess And The Pirate Puppy/caracol Cove
Santi and crew will have to team up with a pirate puppy to stop Bonnie Bones and save an old friend. // Enrique's new gold-digging machine threatens Lorelai's home.
S1 Ep. 4 - The Magic Spyglass/the Stone Of Life
Santi and crew are after the legendary Magic Spyglass! But things get tricky when Enrique Real de Palacios III joins the chase. / Santi and crew follow a map to a special treasure, but Bonnie and Sir Butterscotch are hot on their trail.
S1 Ep. 3 - To The Lighthouse/the Golden Giant
When a storm blows out the lighthouse light, Santi and crew hurry to guide Mami and Abuelo back from sea. // When Enrique awakens a giant, Santi and crew must find a way to save the day.
S1 Ep. 2 - Lorelai's Bracelet/cecelia And The Ghost Ship
Bonnie steals Lorelai's bracelet, turning herself into a mermaid and while trapping Lorelai in human form! // Santi and crew must overcome ghostly shenanigans to save Cecilia from the dreaded Ghost Ship