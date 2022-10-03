Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 1

Episodes
S1 Ep. 1 - The Legend Of Capitan Calavera
When Santiago discovers the lost treasure of the legendary Capitan Calavera, he and his friends become the new Pirate Protectors of Isla Encanto.
S1 Ep. 20 - Cecilia And The Magic Rubies/under The Pirate Moon
Santi and crew go underwater to stop Escarlata la Pirata before she steals all the Magic Rubies from Giant Clam Reef! // It's a nighttime chase above and below the sea when Escarlata turns the moon into a fish.
S1 Ep. 19 - The Mysterious Island/mystery Of The Vam-Pirates
On Halloween night, Santiago and his crew must retrieve the legendary Treasure Treats from La Isla Misteriosa. // Santiago encounters a real-life vampire! The two must team up to rescue their crews.
S1 Ep. 18 - Triton's Trumpet/the Curse Of The Pirate Baby
Santiago and crew must retrieve a powerful undersea artifact after it's stolen by Enrique. // Bonnie Bones transforms into a baby and it's up to the good pirates to change her back.
S1 Ep. 17 - Santiago And Bonnie To The Rescue/the Compass Caper
After getting stranded at the bottom of a crevice, Bonnie and Santiago must team up to save the day. / Santiago is on a mad dash to get his compass back after it's nabbed by Bonnie Bones and Sir Butterscotch.
S1 Ep. 16 - Tomas's Birthday Surprise/family Treasure Hunt
Santiago, Lorelai and Abuelo traverse treacherous waters to bring Tomas a special birthday surprise. // It's a good ol' fashioned family competition as everyone pairs up to find the fabled treasure of La Caverna Secreta.
S1 Ep. 15 - The Curse Of The Gold Falcon/the Island Of Lost Things
Santiago and crew set sail to return the Golden Falcon idol back to it's rightful resting place. // When Santiago's magic sword is transported to the Island of Lost Things, the good pirates have to track it down by getting themselves lost!