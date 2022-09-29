Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 19

Episodes
S1 Ep. 19 - The Mysterious Island/mystery Of The Vam-Pirates
On Halloween night, Santiago and his crew must retrieve the legendary Treasure Treats from La Isla Misteriosa. // Santiago encounters a real-life vampire! The two must team up to rescue their crews.
S1 Ep. 18 - Triton's Trumpet/the Curse Of The Pirate Baby
Santiago and crew must retrieve a powerful undersea artifact after it's stolen by Enrique. // Bonnie Bones transforms into a baby and it's up to the good pirates to change her back.
S1 Ep. 17 - Santiago And Bonnie To The Rescue/the Compass Caper
After getting stranded at the bottom of a crevice, Bonnie and Santiago must team up to save the day. / Santiago is on a mad dash to get his compass back after it's nabbed by Bonnie Bones and Sir Butterscotch.
S1 Ep. 16 - Tomas's Birthday Surprise/family Treasure Hunt
Santiago, Lorelai and Abuelo traverse treacherous waters to bring Tomas a special birthday surprise. // It's a good ol' fashioned family competition as everyone pairs up to find the fabled treasure of La Caverna Secreta.
S1 Ep. 15 - The Curse Of The Gold Falcon/the Island Of Lost Things
Santiago and crew set sail to return the Golden Falcon idol back to it's rightful resting place. // When Santiago's magic sword is transported to the Island of Lost Things, the good pirates have to track it down by getting themselves lost!
S1 Ep. 13 - The Silver Lasso/the Sea Dragon's Treasure
Santiago and Mami team up to take down an old foe and retrieve a lost family treasure. // After Enrique nabs a Sea Dragon's golden egg, it's up to the good pirates to nab it back before things get out of control.