Santiago of the Seas

Santiago Of The Seas - S1 Ep. 13
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Santiago and Mami team up to take down an old foe and retrieve a lost family treasure. // After Enrique nabs a Sea Dragon's golden egg, it's up to the good pirates to nab it back before things get out of control.

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - A Pirate Christmas

Santiago and crew have to help Santa save Christmas.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - The Silver Lasso/the Sea Dragon's Treasure

Santiago and Mami team up to take down an old foe and retrieve a lost family treasure. // After Enrique nabs a Sea Dragon's golden egg, it's up to the good pirates to nab it back before things get out of control.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Deep Freeze/trojan Sea Horse

The biggest party of the year could be cancelled after Escarlata la Pirata freezes the high seas! // Bonnie Bones is on the run with the museum's priceless treasures, but Santi and crew won't let her get far.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Shrunken Ships/the Pirate Parade

When Escarlata turns the crew tiny, they have to find a pint-sized way to save the day. // It's time for the annual Pirate Parade! That is, unless Escarlata has anything to say about it.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - The Enchanted Melody/chicken Abuelo

When Escarlata gets ahold of an enchanted guitar riff, all of the underseas may soon fall under her spell. // Tomas accidentally turns Abuelo into a chicken!

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Santiago's Greatest Treasure/the Golden Banana Treasure

When Bonnie Bones steals a chest of pirate treasures, Santiago learns just how much he needs his crew. // Santi and crew navigate the tricky Banana Island to save a baby monkey and its treasure from Enrique.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - The Treasure In The Sky/sidekick Switcheroo

After finding a cosmic treasure map, Santiago and crew take to the stars to track the treasure down. // During a high seas scuffle, Kiko and Sir Butterscotch swap places!

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - The Treasure Of El Bravo

After Enrique steals the heart of El Bravo, there's only one person who can help Santi and crew save the day: Tomas's younger sister, Prima Tina!

Season 1