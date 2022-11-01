Sign in to watch this video
Santa Who?
Air Date: Tue 1 Nov 2022
Santa Claus (Leslie Nielsen) tumbles out of his sleigh and develops amnesia. He soon comes across a jaded TV reporter who is his only hope for getting his memory back in time to save the holiday.
2000
About the Movie
Santa Claus is in trouble, he has tripped off his sleigh and the only way to save him is through the innocence of a small child.