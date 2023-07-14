Sanjay And Craig - S3 Ep. 9

Episodes
S3 Ep. 9 - Paper Pushers/bros Of A Feather
Noodman tries to uncover Sanjay and Craig’s racket of keeping money for newspapers they don’t deliver. Sanjay and Craig take an orphaned baby bird under their wings.
S3 Ep. 8 - Huggle Day
After ruining Lundgren's Huggle Day celebration, Sanjay and Craig set out to right their wrong. Led by Dolph Lundgren, Sanjay and Craig journey to find Huggle Bunny.
S3 Ep. 7 - All Night Bummer Party/partybot Returns
The dudes celebrate their “friend-iversary” at a Frycade sleepover event, but the night doesn’t go as Sanjay plans. Vijay showcases a reprogramed Partybot at a local tech expo.
S3 Ep. 6 - Dude Snake Nood/barrel Boys
Sanjay and Craig are forced on a “play date” with Noodman’s nephew. Tufflips recruits Vijay to help pull off his greatest stunt: going over Lundgren’s Butt Rock Falls in a wooden barrel.
S3 Ep. 5 - Galaxy Geeks/freaks And Cheeks
The epic “Alien Craig” fantasy space adventure continues with Noodman joining the kids on a new mission. Dog-sitting for Hector becomes Sanjay and Craig’s worst nightmare.
S3 Ep. 4 - Guitar Zero/heartyface
Sanjay and Craig seek out a mythic guitar legend. Craig becomes obsessed with gaining popularity on a social media website.
S3 Ep. 3 - Bike-O-Psycho/boulder Rollers
Sanjay and Craig find an abandoned bike and nurse it back to life, but they must deal with the owner who wants it back. The kids team up to push a boulder into Lake Lundgren.