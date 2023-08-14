Sanjay And Craig - S3 Ep. 3

Sanjay and Craig

22 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - Huggle Day

After ruining Lundgren's Huggle Day celebration, Sanjay and Craig set out to right their wrong. Led by Dolph Lundgren, Sanjay and Craig journey to find Huggle Bunny.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 7 - All Night Bummer Party/partybot Returns

The dudes celebrate their “friend-iversary” at a Frycade sleepover event, but the night doesn’t go as Sanjay plans. Vijay showcases a reprogramed Partybot at a local tech expo.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - Dude Snake Nood/barrel Boys

Sanjay and Craig are forced on a “play date” with Noodman’s nephew. Tufflips recruits Vijay to help pull off his greatest stunt: going over Lundgren’s Butt Rock Falls in a wooden barrel.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 5 - Galaxy Geeks/freaks And Cheeks

The epic “Alien Craig” fantasy space adventure continues with Noodman joining the kids on a new mission. Dog-sitting for Hector becomes Sanjay and Craig’s worst nightmare.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - Guitar Zero/heartyface

Sanjay and Craig seek out a mythic guitar legend. Craig becomes obsessed with gaining popularity on a social media website.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Bike-O-Psycho/boulder Rollers

Sanjay and Craig find an abandoned bike and nurse it back to life, but they must deal with the owner who wants it back. The kids team up to push a boulder into Lake Lundgren.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 2 - Hot Heads/lundgren Loner

Wanting to experience the ultimate coolness of Lake Lundgren, the kids set out to achieve “heat nirvana” before their big dive. Sanjay must cope with spending an entire afternoon alone.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 1 - And Justice For Durdle/beauty And The Beard

Noodman files a lawsuit against Farmer Larry that could cost him Blueberry Farm. Sanjay is thrilled that Penny and Belle are sleeping over at his house, but an embarrassing video could ruin the night.

Season 3