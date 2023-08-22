Sanjay And Craig - S3 Ep. 19

Episodes
S3 Ep. 20 - Booyah For Bollywood
Sanjay and Craig get to be in a Tufflips movie in India, so Vijay comes along to reconnect with his homeland and nothing turns out the way anyone expected.
S3 Ep. 19 - Space Train To Space/snake Pit
Sanjay and Craig watch a Tufflips movie at the theatre and we follow Tufflip’s story. Sanjay and Craig’s friendship gets tested when the dudes discover a secret room.
S3 Ep. 18 - JJ And Greg/tuff Rider
Sanjay and Craig become best buds with another dude-reptile duo. The kids try to recruit Tufflips for their bicycle gang and dedicate themselves to teaching him to ride.
S3 Ep. 17 - Beach Butts/friend Card
An old rivalry between Darlene and Noodman is reignited when the guys discover a Friend Card. Sanjay and Craig become beach bums for a day.
S3 Ep. 16 - Songjay/man Of Squeal
Sanjay and Craig appeal to the people of Lundgren to watch the appearance of a rare double-comet. Sanjay and Craig have to stop Vijay’s pig obsession.
S3 Ep. 15 - Halloweenies/g.U.T.S. Busters
The gang wishes every day was Halloween — so they decide to make it happen. Sanjay and Craig compete on a road-show version of the classic Nickelodeon series “G.U.T.S.”
S3 Ep. 14 - Quietude Dudes/diaper Dinks
Sanjay and Craig compete to see who can be quiet the longest. The kids revert to babies and join Baby Richard on an adventure.