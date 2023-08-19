Sanjay And Craig - S3 Ep. 13

Episodes
S3 Ep. 17 - Beach Butts/friend Card
An old rivalry between Darlene and Noodman is reignited when the guys discover a Friend Card. Sanjay and Craig become beach bums for a day.
S3 Ep. 16 - Songjay/man Of Squeal
Sanjay and Craig appeal to the people of Lundgren to watch the appearance of a rare double-comet. Sanjay and Craig have to stop Vijay’s pig obsession.
S3 Ep. 15 - Halloweenies/g.U.T.S. Busters
The gang wishes every day was Halloween — so they decide to make it happen. Sanjay and Craig compete on a road-show version of the classic Nickelodeon series “G.U.T.S.”
S3 Ep. 14 - Quietude Dudes/diaper Dinks
Sanjay and Craig compete to see who can be quiet the longest. The kids revert to babies and join Baby Richard on an adventure.
S3 Ep. 13 - Combo Attack/stuffed Curse Pizza
Megan makes an unlikely friend with Chido and struggles to keep it secret. After a string of clumsy accidents, Sanjay is convinced he’s cursed.
S3 Ep. 12 - Stunt School Special
When Craig joins Sanjay at his stuntman middle school, he finds that his best bud is living in the shadow of an academic overachiever.
S3 Ep. 11 - All Couped Up/master Smashers
Sanjay and Craig enter a contest to win a new car. The dudes discover the primal satisfaction of smashing stuff.