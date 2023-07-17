Sanjay And Craig - S3 Ep. 10

Sanjay and Craig

Craig teaches Sanjay the art of being a snake. Sanjay and Craig’s actions in the present affect a future episode from “season twelve”.

S3 Ep. 16 - Songjay/man Of Squeal

Sanjay and Craig appeal to the people of Lundgren to watch the appearance of a rare double-comet. Sanjay and Craig have to stop Vijay’s pig obsession.

S3 Ep. 15 - Halloweenies/g.U.T.S. Busters

The gang wishes every day was Halloween — so they decide to make it happen. Sanjay and Craig compete on a road-show version of the classic Nickelodeon series “G.U.T.S.”

S3 Ep. 14 - Quietude Dudes/diaper Dinks

Sanjay and Craig compete to see who can be quiet the longest. The kids revert to babies and join Baby Richard on an adventure.

S3 Ep. 13 - Combo Attack/stuffed Curse Pizza

Megan makes an unlikely friend with Chido and struggles to keep it secret. After a string of clumsy accidents, Sanjay is convinced he’s cursed.

S3 Ep. 12 - Stunt School Special

When Craig joins Sanjay at his stuntman middle school, he finds that his best bud is living in the shadow of an academic overachiever.

S3 Ep. 11 - All Couped Up/master Smashers

Sanjay and Craig enter a contest to win a new car. The dudes discover the primal satisfaction of smashing stuff.

S3 Ep. 9 - Paper Pushers/bros Of A Feather

Noodman tries to uncover Sanjay and Craig’s racket of keeping money for newspapers they don’t deliver. Sanjay and Craig take an orphaned baby bird under their wings.

Season 3